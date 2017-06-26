NBA Awards: Inside The Star-Studded Night — Where Your Favorite Stars Are Seated

The NBA Awards are here! And it’s a night where celebs and athletes unite under one roof! Would you have guessed that Draymond Green is sitting near Jada Pinkett Smith? Well, it’s true and there’s more! Get the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

The first-ever NBA Awards will go down tonight in New York City and HollywoodLife.com can take you inside the star-studded night before it begins! We can EXCLUSIVELY reveal that Hailey Baldwin, Naomi Campbell, Lil Wayne, French Montana, Alan Iverson, G-Eazy, and Adam Devine have all been added as VIP guests to the show’s attendance list! And, that’s not all. We’ve got the scoop on the celebs and athletes who will be seated together!

Former DWTS contestant and NFL pro, Von Miller, will be seated at a table with rapper, 2 Chainz. And, Draymond Green‘s chair may brush up against Jada Pinkett Smith‘s, since we hear that they’re seated right next to each other [although they’ll be at separate tables]. And, the seating chart continues with Nick Cannon and Hailey Baldwin, who we hear are sitting at the same table.

As we already confirmed, Drake will be the show’s host, Nicki Minaj is set to perform, and Shaquille O’Neal will be on the ones and twos, serving as the show’s DJ. And, it’s bound to be a night that’s filled with epic fashion choices from athlete’s such as, Russell Westbrook, to stars like Jussie Smollett! Not to mention, the coveted awards have been the buzz of the internet leading up to the show. Who will get the MVP? – James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, or Westbrook? And, who will take home the Rookie of the Year trophy? — Malcolm Brogdon, Joel Embiid or his teammate, Dario Saric? Talk about a tight race. See the full list of nominees, here!

The #NBAAwards go down TONIGHT (9pm/et @nbaontnt).. hosted by @champagnepapi.. and featuring a performance by @nickiminaj! A post shared by NBA (@nba) on Jun 26, 2017 at 5:13am PDT

Other stars you didn’t know who will be in attendance are — Fabolous, Chris Tucker, Kevin Garnett, singer Monica, Joel Embiid, Vince Carter, Gary Payton, CJ McCollum, Chadwick Boseman, , Vince Carter, Monica, Dirk Nowitzki, Candace Parker, Paul Pierce, Jussie Smollett, John Wall, Jesse Williams, Reggie Miller, Isaiah Thomas, Donnie Wahlberg and Damaris Lewis.

The awards show will also include integrations with the Sports Emmy Award-winning Inside the NBA studio team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaq. With that crew, there’s bound to be endless laughs and epic jokes.

HollywoodLifers, be sure to come back here for all of the best coverage from the first-ever NBA Awards!