‘Pitch Perfect 3’: Here’s What We Know About The Aca-Awesome Third Film

Last call, pitches! ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ just dropped it’s first teaser trailer, and now we’re more excited than ever for the third film. Until then, here’s what we know so far!

Pitch Perfect 3 is coming on Christmas 2017, and much like you we are waiting on pins and needles. Your fave a cappella singers, the Barden Bellas, will be back including their fearless leader, Beca, played by Anna Kendrick. Her two Bella BFF’s, Chloe and Fat Amy, played by Brittany Snow and Rebel Wilson respectively, are also back as well as a bunch of familiar faces. Although the third film in the franchise has a brand new director, it still has the same girl power (and hilarious) vibe as the first two, as seen in the trailer that released on June 24. In fact, this may be the best one yet!

So, what do we know so far about Pitch Perfect 3? The teaser trailer only gives us a taste of what’s to come — a very, very small taste. We meet the new rivals, see where the Bellas are after college, and learn that the wishes made around the camp fire in the second film didn’t exactly pan out. But, there’s more! What songs will they perform? What celeb cameos will we see? And hey, where the heck are the Treblemakers?! Don’t worry, HollywoodLifers — we’ve got the deets for you!

1.) ‘Pitch Perfect 3’s Official Release Date is…

December 21, 2017. That’s when the Barden Bellas are officially back on the big screen. Fingers crossed for more Christmas songs from the Bellas!

2.) All Of The OG Bellas Will Be Back

That’s right, it’s not just Anna, Brittany and Rebel returning to their roots. Cast members Ester Dean, Hana Mae Lee, Alexis Knapp, Anna Camp, Hailee Steinfeld, Chrissie Fit, Shelley Regner and Kelley Jakle are all back for more! How crazy is that? We can’t wait to see the Bellas back together for more performances!

3.) ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ Is Chock Full Of Celeb Cameos

Have you ever wondered why the Bellas haven’t come across more celebrity fans? Well, that’s about to change. There are some major cameos in PP3, including the one and only, DJ Khaled. Actor John Lithgow will also be in the film as Fat Amy’s father, while hunky Matt Lanter will be playing one of the hot new guys. Last but certainly least is Ruby Rose, who is the lead singer of the rival group going up against the Bellas this time around!

4.) Sorry, Treblemakers — You’re Out

If you noticed there was a severe lack of treble in the Pitch Perfect 3 trailer, please know that you weren’t just blinded by potential Bechloe content. Sadly, the Treblemakers, such as Skylar Astin‘s Jesse, Ben Platt‘s Benji, and Adam DeVine‘s Bumper, will not be appearing in the third film. It might be a huge bummer to longtime fans of the franchise, but it seems as if the creators just wanted the Bellas to move on with their lives after college this time around.

5.) Is ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ The Last Of The Films?

The honest answer here is no one knows. While the trailer and poster seem to insinuate that an end is nigh with the “last call, pitches” tagline, the future of the franchise remains in the dark. Fans were thrown off even more when Rebel tweeted that she was “looking forward” to continuing the “aca-legacy” in the future. For now we’re sticking with “I don’t know” on whether or not more films are on their way after this!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Pitch Perfect 3‘s release date? Did YOU know all of this info about the film? Comment below, let us know!