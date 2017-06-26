‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Lee Tells Rachel Kenny Was Violent During Intense 2-On-1 Date

Yes, the Kenny/Lee drama was real this week — but also, someone dropped the L-bomb and three men were sent packing.

The Bachelorette began with the Kenny/Lee show. In case you forgot, Lee told Rachel Lindsay that Kenny got “aggressive” last week, and then Rachel told Kenny what was said. So naturally, he wasn’t happy and let Lee know; Lee reiterated that Kenny was being aggressive and was just “a stack of bleeding muscle.” Ultimately, Rachel gave her group date rose to Bryan, and that somehow led to Kenny and Lee just calling each other a “bitch” over and over and over again.

Lee’s ignorance was put on full display repeatedly throughout the episode, continually making Kenny more upset. Even though he knew Lee was the problem, Will took the time to explain to him that the term “aggressive” may have meant something different to Kenny, as a black man. Lee took it as, “Oh he’s playing the race card.” As Lee would. The race issue came up again later on, when Eric pointed out to Anthony that he was the only African American in the house who secured a one-on-one date thus far.

The L-Word

We’ll get to the dreaded two-on-one later, but first there was a one-on-one date between Jack Stone and Rachel and I have to say, my cat and I have more chemistry. He was so into her, but she was not — and as Rachel does, she was very up front with him. During dinner, she told him the romantic feelings just weren’t there, so he was gone. She then skipped the cocktail party and went right to the rose ceremony, sending home Iggy and Jonathan as well.

The next one-on-one date went a lot better. Rachel brought the men to Norway and immediately grabbed Bryan for a date. They obviously had a great physical connection, but it was definitely more than that — they repelled off a sky jump 187-feet in the air and really bonded. Her biggest fear: he was too good to be true. At dinner, he revealed to her that he was falling in love with her — and she believed him! So, maybe he was just that good!

We’re almost to the two-on-one date, I promise, but first there was a group date — Adam, Dean, Anthony, Peter, Matt, Will, Alex, Eric, and Josiah all had to play handball. Will impressed her the most, Josiah came on really really really strong, and Peter won her over once again after the game. She literally asked him not to stop kissing her and brought him into a hot tub… then gave the rose to Will. Very confused, Rach.

Adam, Eve & A Serpent Get In A Helicopter

And now… for the main attraction! The two-on-one date always brings the drama, and this time it was all he-said/she-said… and in a way, a little ridiculous. Rachel just wanted clarity, but instead got even more confused. First, Kenny told her he called Lee a “snake,” but was focused on her and was honest. Then, Lee told her Kenny had a “dark side” and tried to violently pull him out of a van. So she pulled Kenny aside again to tell him that, and ask him if it was true. Kenny denied it all, and Rachel went to think.

So, how will this 2-1 date end? Probably not well. We’ll see on Tuesday! HollywoodLifers, are you Team Kenny or Team Lee?