The Supreme Court announced that they will be hearing President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban case. The justices are allowing parts of the bill to go into effect already, though. What does any of this mean?

President Donald Trump‘s travel ban case has made its way to the Supreme Court, the justices announced on June 26. The announcement comes on the last day of the Supreme Court’s current term; the case will be tried in October 2017. After agreeing to hear the most inflammatory executive decision of Trump’s five months-long presidency, SCOTUS also announced that they’ll allow parts of the ban that affects mainly citizens from six Muslim-majority countries. “Most parts” of the injunction placed upon the ban by federal circuit courts has been lifted by the court, which now allows the ban to be enforced in “most cases,” according to CNN.

What that means: the administration cannot ban citizens and is still required to issue visas to people from those six countries — Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Iran, and Sudan — if they’re traveling here for a specific cause. Their examples included students coming to the United States for school, and people traveling here for their jobs. The administration is also unable to restrict travel on people with close family members in the country. It would have taken five votes to reinstate the travel ban, but four votes set the case up for review.

The case has come to the Supreme Court after two federal appellate courts ruled against the policy, which would put a 90-day ban on travel from citizens of Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Iran, and Sudan. The proposed ban was blocked eight days after Trump signed the executive order in January by a federal judge, and hundreds of thousands of Americans protested the discriminatory bill at airports across the nation while innocent foreign citizens sat detained by TSA. That block was upheld in a 9th circuit court panel, a decision criticized by Trump. Instead of appealing, the Trump administration said it would revise the proposed policy. That revised version, introduced in March, was also shot down by another federal court. The administration asked for the Supreme Court to review the case, and reportedly believes this is the best chance it has of officially being passed.

UPDATE: President Trump has responded to the Supreme Court’s review approval:

POTUS says SCOTUS decision on travel ban is "a clear victory for our national security." pic.twitter.com/2y1uVyMRmG — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 26, 2017

