Southern Charm’s fourth season has featured highs and lows for all the cast members. Craig Conover, 28, and girlfriend Naomie Olindo, 24, reached a turning point in their relationship this season and even went to therapy to try and salvage their romance. Craig sat down with HollywoodLife.com for our podcast and discussed where his relationship with Naomie is today. Plus, the Charmer gives us an update on his law career, talks co-star Kathryn Dennis, 24, and more!

Craig revealed that his relationship with Naomie is doing “better.” It wasn’t easy to get where they are, but they were able to make “big improvements” and are now on the right track again! “We found that, in which I kind of feared, there were temporary fixes instead of just flushing things out entirely. I was used to doing that… It was easier to not talk about things and act like they didn’t happen. But, fortunately, a few months ago we kind of hit the worst of it and had some huge strides opening up and [we started] being entirely honest about everything and the last two months have been awesome. So I think we’re finally making big improvements instead of running around in circles.”

Another huge storyline on Southern Charm has been Craig’s law career and whether or not he wanted to pursue it going forward. Craig officially passed the bar in April 2017, and he dished on his next steps. “I’m just waiting to get sworn into the bar, and then it will be official and then I’ll just take it from there,” he told HollywoodLife.com. He added that two of his friends wrote a business plan in their third year of law school, so “we may come together and start something on our own, but delicately and slowly because there’s not much precedent in South Carolina with people being on a television show and practicing law. So the bar is a little nervous with me, so instead of rushing things, I’m going to take it slowly and be respectful.”

This season, Craig has really supported co-star Kathryn, who returned to Charleston at the beginning of season 4 after completing a stint in rehab. Craig stressed in our podcast that he doesn’t just support Kathryn, he supports all of his co-stars. That includes Kathryn’s ex, Thomas Ravenel, 54. “I want Thomas to do well,” Craig said. “I want Kathryn to do well. Thomas just hasn’t needed the assistance as much. I’m just empathetic to her journey. Yeah, she should have not done some things or should have done some things, but the fact is they’re done, so do you just throw them away or help them get through it? So, I was very surprised and pleased when we sat down for the first time, and she told me everything going on but she was acknowledging it and not sugar-coating it. I thought that was very brave.”

Southern Charm airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

