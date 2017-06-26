Solange Knowles Has A Billion Dollars But Wore Drugstore Makeup At BETs — Get Her Affordable Look

Solange Knowles looked chic and stunning at the BET Awards on June 25. Despite having all the money in the world, she rocked drugstore makeup for her glowing look at the show. Get her exact look with tips from her makeup artist below!

Solange Knowles looked absolutely amazing at the BET Awards, held live from Los Angeles on June 25. Celebrity makeup artist Dana Delaney created her look using Black Opal cosmetics. Black Opal is a wonderful brand available at places like Walmart, CVS, Rite Aid and Kmart. The brand works for ALL skin tones and is super affordable. Here is what Dana did to create Solange’s perfect skin. “To start, I used Black Opal Invisible Oil Blocking Gel Primer on Solange’s T-Zone to prep her skin. Using a foundation brush, I applied Black Opal Even True Flawless Liquid Foundation in Rich Caramel, that I buffed into her skin for a flawless, velvety sleek finish.”

“Next, I brightened under Solange’s eyes and center of her face using Black Opal Even True Brightening Under Eye Concealer. For blemish coverage, Black Opal True Color Flawless Perfecting Concealer in Truly Topaz seamlessly covered imperfections. I then used Black Opal True Color Stick Foundation in Suede Mocha to contour her cheeks and accentuate her bone structure. Then I dabbed Black Opal Perfecting Primer in Medium onto her cheekbones for a dewy finish. Finally, I used Black Opal Invisible Oil Blocking Powder sparingly on her T-Zone for shine control to last through the night.”

For her gorgeous eyes, Dana shares the steps she took: “Keeping to Solange’s fresh, modern look, I used Black Opal Color Splurge Eye Satin Matte in Crème Brulee — I used the lighter shade as a base to buff the eyelid and blended the darker shade into the crease for a sculpted finish. I applied Black Opal Color Splurge Precision Eye Definer in Black to the base of her lashes and smudged out. To finish the look, her brows were shaped and groomed with Black Opal Color Splurge Brow Shaper Kit.” For her lips, “I used Black Opal Waterproof Gel Lip Liner in Naked all over the lip and blended with lip balm for a gorgeous glossy finish.”

