Donald Trump Should Be Frightened: Alec Baldwin Confirms He’ll Keep Mocking POTUS On ‘SNL’

This is YUGE! Alec Baldwin has announced he’s coming back to SNL next season to take on his most infamous role yet — Donald Trump. Alec has revealed what’s next for his POTUS impression!

President Donald Trump, 70, is the butt of many a joke. But there are few jokes made at the president’s expense as good as those made by Alec Baldwin, 59. Alec has portrayed POTUS on Saturday Night Live since last season’s premiere in October 2016 and done an amazing job with the part every time. Luckily for all the SNL fans who have relied on his impersonation to get them through the beginning of Trump’s presidency, Alec is gonna be sticking around to play the commander in chief next season!

Alec broke the news to CNN on June 26 that he’ll definitely be back to portray the orange-skinned president on Season 43 of NBC’s sketch show. “Yeah, we’re gonna fit that in,” the actor said. “I think people have enjoyed it.” However, we are sure there is one person who will be frightened by this news — Trump. The president has not tried to hide the fact he disapproves of Alec’s impression, tweeting in October that it “stinks.” Click here to see pics of Alec.

But ratings don’t lie, and Alec’s impersonation did wonders for SNL. Viewership rose 30 percent last season as Alec played Trump in a total of 17 episodes, including the February 11 episode, which he also hosted. Alec is now the most frequent host in SNL history and definitely a fan favorite, thanks to his Trump impression. And while he will be back next season, you might have to prepare yourself for less of the actor than you were treated to before. Alec said his appearances next season will be more like “a couple celery sticks” rather than “a full meal.” But hey, we’ll take what we can get!

