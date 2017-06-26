Prince Harry Secretly Flies To Toronto To Meet GF Meghan Markle — So Sweet

Call him Prince Charming! Meghan Markle reportedly got a special visit in Toronto from boyfriend Prince Harry for a secret romantic weekend. The couple are so in love that Harry couldn’t stand to be apart from her for a second longer!

Meghan Markle, 35, has been hard at work filming her hit show Suits, and Prince Harry, 32, is well aware. That’s why he reportedly flew out to Toronto, where Suits films, on June 17, according to E! News. If his girlfriend can’t fly out to see him, then he’s going to make the trip to see her! “[Meghan and Harry] hadn’t been together for a while, so it was exciting for both to see each other. Harry had planned to fly out this time as he felt it was unfair for Meghan to always be the one flying around, and she’d just come back from the US,” a source dished.

Harry and Meghan reportedly spent their time together just chilling and living like a normal couple. While they were reportedly seen at “a couple of favorite spots where people don’t immediately run to the press to say they’re there,” they mainly vegged out at Meghan’s place, according to the source. “Harry and Meghan spent time at Meghan’s friend’s home, who are now Harry’s friends, too. Harry loves being part of her world in Toronto,” the source said. “It’s nice getting away from London every now and then — although they both love London, too.”

This is the second time that Harry made the trip out to Toronto (the first before Easter in April). Just a short while after their Canadian rendezvous, Meghan was seen at the airport in Toronto flying out to London on June 25. She’s reportedly staying at Kensington Palace with Harry at the moment. Their constant intercontinental travel just to spend a short time with one another is sparking serious engagement rumors. On top of that, Meghan was spotted wearing a beautiful gold ring, allegedly a gift from her boyfriend. It’s not a diamond, but could the romantic present still be an engagement ring? (Ring) fingers crossed for another royal wedding!

