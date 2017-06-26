‘Pretty Little Liars’: If You’re Looking For A.D. Clues, They’re Only In The Last 10 Episodes

For those of you who are doing a deep investigation into who is A.D., look no further than the last 10 episodes. Marlene King admits that the show has dropped ‘a lot’ of A.D. hints intentionally to help fans out!

“All of these last 10 episodes, we’ve dropped a lot of Easter Eggs intentionally because we wanted fans to have a really good chance to figure this out,” Marlene King, 55, said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight alongside star Sasha Pieterse, 21. “This A.D. is separate in terms of playing the game from those other As.” So if you’ve been going back through old episodes, just stop now. The clues aren’t there!

The identity of A.D. was kept under wraps from everyone, including the cast. Marlene did tell the person playing A.D. that they were the uber villain once she knew. “The person who is A.D. asked me not to tell anyone because that person didn’t want to affect certain scenes in certain ways,” Marlene added.

The identity of A.D. will be revealed in the 2-hour series finale of Pretty Little Liars on June 27. Since the introduction of the show’s ultimate foe, there have been so many wild theories thrown around. Some PLL fans are probably spot on about the identity, and we don’t have to wait much longer to find out the truth! Marlene told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that not only will we find out the identity of A.D. in the finale, we’ll also find out why A.D. is A.D. She also admitted that the show will have a definitive ending and the Liars will be “launched into a new emotional journey.” Stay tuned to HollywoodLife.com for all your needs regarding the Pretty Little Liars series finale! We’ll have more scoop coming your way!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think A.D. is? Let us know!