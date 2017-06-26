North West & Penelope Disick Celebrate Birthdays With Joint ‘Moana’-Themed Party — Epic Pics

North West & Penelope Disick celebrated their b-days in style this year with a lavish party featuring ‘Moana’ costumes, a bouncy house, & 2 gorgeous cakes! These cute pics prove Nori & P went ALL out!

North West, who turned four on June 15, and Penelope Disick, who will turn five on July 8, are two lucky girls! In honor of their birthdays, their famous moms, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Kim Kardashian, 36, threw the BFFs a joint party, and seriously, it was beyond adorable! While last year the tots opted for a mermaid-themed bash, this year, Nori and P chose a Disney’s Moana-themed party, and they even had the Polynesian costumes to boot! The backyard party was held on June 24, and guests took the theme VERY seriously!

Penelope looked like Moana herself all decked out in an almost-exact replica of the character’s outfit. North on the other hand rocked a flower crown, a Hawaiian-printed two-piece, and leis. Other attendees could be seen in colorful skirts, floral prints, and leis, which was evident in Kourtney’s social media pics. Family friends Larsa Pippen and Daphne Joy also posted videos and photos on Snapchat and Instagram. One of our favorite parts of the party was that there were even actors dressed like Moana‘s Moana and Maui at the party as entertainment! The Kardashians thought of everything, right?

And the soiree seemed to have something for EVERY age as adults were in attendance as well as babies! One of the youngest guests in fact was Rob Kardashian‘s, 30, baby daughter Dream Kardashian, 7 months. Larsa and Daphne’s kids were also there, with Larsa’s daughter posing with one of the birthday girls in one particularly adorable pic. Family friend Jaden Smith was also there. Guests could do everything from bounce in a bouncy house, splash in a pool, and indulge in some delicious comfort food, including: ribs, French fries, macaroni and cheese, rainbow shaved ice, and two large cakes from Hansen’s Cakes. Yum!

But that’s not all, there was also a petting zoo, which, according to video clips, featured a fluffy chicken and a spotted pig! Guests also got to cuddle with the family’s new Pomeranian puppies. On North’s actual birthday, she celebrated at Chuck E. Cheese’s with a purple, sprinkle-covered birthday cake. We can’t wait to find out how Penelope will spend HER special day!

