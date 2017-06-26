Nicki Minaj ‘Pissed’ Remy Ma Beat Her Out At BET Award, But She’ll Never Show It

Has the queen been overthrown?! Remy Ma walked away with the BET Award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist on June 25. After a seven-year winning streak, Nicki Minaj is ‘pissed’ her rival won — but she wont show it, her friend tells HL EXCLUSIVELY!

Remy Ma, 37, defied the odds by defeating Nicki Minaj, 34, and several other talented artists to win her first ever Best Female Hip-Hop Artist award at the 2017 BET Awards on June 25. The “Anaconda” rapper has a plethora of accomplishments already under her belt, but she’s still ticked that her nemesis was able to secure the prize after their heated feud. Even so, she’s not going to let any of the nay-sayers have the satisfaction of getting under her skin. “Make no mistake, Nicki was pissed about the Remy win, but she’s not gonna show it,” a friend of Nicki tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Nicki’s still the queen, she knows it, her fans know it, hell, even the world knows it. Forget Remy, it’s a case of Remy who? as far as Nicki is concerned.”

“Nicki’s officially the most rewarded female rapper in history, so she certainly doesn’t need to add yet another stupid BET award to her library,” our insider added. “She hasn’t been bothered about the BETs for years, the last time she went was back in 2015 with Meek [Mill], because, well, Meek would attend the opening of an envelope.” It was a night to remember for the Love & Hip Hop: New York star, who thanked her hubby Papoose while also shading Nicki in the process. Referencing her jam, Remy said, “Y’all b*tches got fat while we starved / Shots in your ass, pads in your bras. Y’all some liars it ain’t no facts in your songs / And yeah that crown is coming back to the Bronx.”

In case you missed it, Nicki didn’t even show up to the BET Awards. As we previously reported, “Nicki has no desire to deal with her enemy on any level,” another insider told HL EXCLUSIVELY. “Nicki has decided to skip the BETs this year for several reasons. Avoiding the drama and headache of reigniting a feud that might come with bumping into Remy is just one of them. She’s a very busy lady with a performance at the NBA Awards on Monday [June 26].”

Nicki isn’t letting anyone rain on her parade! The rapper dished about her latest accolades and revealed she’s incredibly honored via Instagram. On June 25, she wrote, “According to Universal Records, this year alone, my album catalogue sold 325K worldwide and#ThePinkprint is now at 4 Million worldwide. Since Jan., I’ve received 11 billboard entries, and yesterday with that ASCAP award, I became the most awarded female rapper in history.”

