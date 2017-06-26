NBA Awards Winners Full List – Russell Westbrook & More

It’s time for some of the biggest ballers to get some major props, as the first ever NBA Awards happened on June 26. Find out which basketball stars took home the gold by checking out our winners list!

The Golden State Warriors may have won the 2017 NBA championship, but there’s still plenty of NBA drama left to be dealt, as the 2017 NBA Awards is set to crown the league’s MVP. Basketball superfan Drake, 30, hosts the inaugural edition of the awards show from Pier 36 in New York City, and the woman he called “the love of his life,” Nicki Minaj, 34, is set to perform. Will Nicki fire back at Remy Ma, 37, after what Remy said at the 2017 BET Awards? Or will Nicki keep the focus on the NBA stars? Will Drake diss LeBron James, 32, after failing to go “back to back” in the NBA Finals? NBA Fans are hyped to see.

They’re also hyped to see their favorite players win some awards. After all, this night is all about celebrating some of the best in the league. Russell Westbrook, 28, is the heavy favorite to win the Most Valuable Player award, but who knows – James Harden, 27, or Kawhi Leonard, 25, could come in and steal it away. With Drake hosting the show, will Joel Embiid, 23, bring up his well-publicized crush on Rihanna, 29, if he wins the Rookie of the Year Award? Tune into the show to see what happens and keep checking out HollywoodLife.com all night long for the latest updates.

KIA NBA Most Valuable Player

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

NBA Coach of the Year

Mike D’Antoni, Houston Rockets

Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs

Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat

KIA NBA Rookie of the Year

Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee Bucks

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Dario Saric, Philadelphia 76ers

KIA Most Improved Player

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

KIA NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs

KIA NBA Sixth Man Award

Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets

Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors

Lou Williams, Houston Rockets

#DunkOfTheYear

Los Angeles Lakers’ Larry Nance, Jr. vs. Brooklyn

Minnesota’s Zach LaVine vs. Phoenix

Oklahoma City’s Victor Oladipo vs. Atlanta

#BestStyle

Cleveland’s Iman Shumpert

Chicago’s Dwyane Wade

Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook

#BlockOfTheYear

San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard vs. Houston

New York’s Kristaps Porzingis vs. Brooklyn

Miami’s Hassan Whiteside vs. Toronto

#GameWinnerOfTheYear

Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving vs. Golden State

Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook vs. Denver

Phoenix’s TylerUlis vs. Boston

#PerformanceOfTheYear

Phoenix’s Devin Booker 70-point game vs. Boston

Houston’s James Harden nets 53-16-17 triple double vs. New York

Golden State’s KlayThompson scores 60 in three quarters vs. Indiana

Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook with most points in a triple double, 57-13-11, vs. Orlando

#AssistOfTheYear

Golden State’s Draymond Green to Stephen Curry to Kevin Durant

Denver’s Nikola Jokic with no-look pass

LA Clippers’ Chris Paul with wraparound pas

#BestPlayoffMoment

Boston’s Isaiah Thomas scores career-high 53 points amidst personal tragedy.

Washington’s John Wall with game-winning shot in East semifinals.

Golden State’s Kevin Durant hits pull-up 3-pointer late in Game 3 of The Finals.

NBA Sportsmanship Award

Kemba Walker

Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award

Dirk Nowitzki

NBA Basketball Executive of the Year

Bob Myers

NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente

Isaiah Thomas

NBA Hustle Award

Patrick Beverley

NBA Lifetime Achievement Award

Bill Russell

Craig Sager Strong Award

Monty Williams

