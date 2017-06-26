NBA Awards: Show Highlights – The 2017 Basketball Event’s Best Moments

What an debut! The very first NBA Awards took place on June 26, and the debut show had a ton of incredible moments. From Drake being hilarious to Nicki Minaj’s anti-Remi Ma performance, check out all the highlights.

If this is how the NBA Awards are going to be like, then bring ‘em on! The inaugural event was pretty awesome for a rookie, and at times it seemed as if the roof of Pier 36 in New York City was about to blow off. There were also some pretty poignant and emotional times, proving that the NBA can be very personal as well as a party. Overall, with Drake, 30, manning the show as host, it was a positive debut.

If award shows had Rookie of the Year Awards, then this show would pull a Malcolm Brogdon, 24, and win. Speaking of which, the Rookie of the Year Award was one of the more anticipated honors of the night. Two of the Philadelphia 76ers’ next big things (hopefully!) Joel Embiid, 23, and Dario Saric, 23, went up against the Milwaukee Bucks’ Malcolm Brogdon, 24, who walked away with the trophy.

Joel has a highly-publicized crush on Rihanna, 29, who has that well-known on-again, off-again romance with Drizzy. Would Drake take a shot at Joel over RiRi? Many fans watched and found that while Drake did not mention Rihanna, he did prove he could be a hilarious awards show host. If that wasn’t enough, Drake and Will Farrell, 49, had a handshake skit that was pretty damn funny!

Now, the odds of Drake gushing over Rihanna were, admittedly, slim, especially since “the love of his life,” Nicki Minaj, 34, was in the house. The last thing Drake needed to do is become another name on Nicki’s list of rivals. She already has her ongoing feud with Remy Ma, 37, and Nicki clapped back at Remy’s BET Awards comments with a trio of scorching diss tracks. Yikes.

The biggest award of the night was clearly the MVP and it came down to three of the NBA’s biggest superstars (and future Hall of Famers.) Russell Westbrook, 28, was the favorite to win, after setting the record for the most triple-doubles in a single season. Yet, many were pushing for James Harden, 27, and Kawhi Leonard, 25, to take the trophy. Ultimately, it was Russell who took home the top award in the league!

There were so many more highlights throughout the evening, HollywoodLifers. Check the gallery above to see which ones you missed. What moment was your absolute favorite?