Chris Brown Vs. Migos: Fans Freak That He Reportedly Confronted Karrueche’s New Man Quavo

The wildest moment of the night at the action packed BET Awards had to be the reported fight between Chris Brown and Migos! Fans are flipping that Karrueche Tran’s new BF Quavo fought her ex!

It’s hard to pick out the craziest moment of the 2017 BET Awards, but there’s one major contender: Chris Brown, 27, and Migos allegedly butting heads after the show! It’s a little unclear what happened, but reports surfaced that the two had a minor confrontation in a parking lot following the June 25 awards show when a video showed the Migos guys seemingly approaching members of Chris’ crew. During the filmed altercation Chris is simply chilling on the hood of a white car in the background. It’s possible that they just had a problem with someone else in the parking lot, but it’s much more fun to think that Chris is fighting his ex Karrueche Tran‘s new lover, Migos member Quavo!

Migos fans and Chris fans, and fans of both, are freaking out on Twitter after seeing the footage of their scuffle (or at least what looks like one). Some are taking sides and trying to sort out exactly who was the instigator that night. Many speculated that this was specifically over Karrueche. She was a presenter at the BET Awards, which made things a little awkward with performer and nominee Chris, seeing as she just got a restraining order against his ex. To add another layer to this possible altercation, Quavo and Karrueche are thought to be dating right now. They’ve been seen out and about multiple times together, and certainly look cozy!

Prior to the clash, Quavo got into it with Joe Budden! They were certainly busy that night! Joe, Quavo, and the two other members of Migos, Takeoff and Offset, were in the middle of a post-show interview with DJ Akademiks, when Joe suddenly dropped his mic and stormed off. Quavo called after Joe “What you trying to do?” and all hell broke loose. Security came in to prevent a physical altercation, and Migos’ crew came to support them. Nothing happened, but Joe took to Instagram to explain that he’d “had enough” with their interview because “they was just a little too sassy for me that’s all.” Akademiks tweeted that there was apparently a “miscommunication” between Joe and Offset. Whatever happened, the Migos guys had one hell of a night!

