Mac Miller Sends Ariana Grande Sweet 24th Bday Message After Manchester Tragedy

Ariana Grande must be feeling the love on her 24th bday! Mac Miller wrote the cutest message, where he admitted that Ari taught him what ‘being happy feels like.’ He pledged his love for her and you have to see it!

If you were wondering how Ariana Grande and Mac Miller‘s relationship is going, the rapper just spilled all of the tea! Mac, 25, showered Ariana Grande with love in honor of her 24th birthday on June 26! “Happy Birthday to this adorable pure soul who has reminded me what being happy feels like,” he captioned a sweet photo of the pair on Instagram [June 25]. “Thank you for loving me so good. I think it’s supposed to be ‘so well’ but I don’t care. I love you and can’t wait for all of the adventures.” She even commented on the adorable snap and told Mac that she loved him!

Mac penned his sweet caption alongside a black and white, PDA pic of the pair. Ari planted a sweet kiss on his cheek, which appeared to show the Eiffel Tower in the background. Mac rocked a funny face in the snap, and it was the perfect illustration of their playful relationship. The photo may have been snapped when the two were in Europe for her Dangerous Woman Tour, just before the Manchester terror attack.

As you know, Ariana’s May 22 concert in Manchester became the site of a deadly terror attack, which left 22 dead and dozens injured. Ariana was left emotionally distraught after the attack. But, that did not stop her from traveling back to Manchester to visit victims and to perform a benefit concert. The singer spent time with attack victims inside a Manchester medical facility on June 4. Then, she and her closest celeb friends — Justin Bieber, 23, Miley Cyrus, 24, her boyfriend, Mac and more — put on an emotional concert. The performances brought in more than 50,000 people into Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Mac wasn’t the only one to show his girl some love on her special day! Ariana’s mother, Joan Grande, even sent her a sweet birthday message on Twitter, June 26. “Happy Birthday to my fabulous daughter [Ariana Grande] …so so so proud to be your mama!! I love you!! #HappyBirthdayAriana.”, her mother wrote in a tweet. So cute!

While Ariana continues to remain strong after her frightening concert experience in Manchester, she’s using that strength to continue her Dangerous Woman Tour. And, we have mention that Mac has been a constant pillar of support, as he’s been by her side throughout the entire ordeal. Now, Ariana will travel to South America to continue her tour in Brazil on June 29. Happy birthday, Ari!

HollywoodLifers, leave Ariana a birthday message in the comments below!