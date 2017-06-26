Lil Kim Shakes Off Alleged Robbery Claims & Looks Ravishing In Sheer Jumpsuit At BET Awards

Lil Kim smoldered in a sexy jumpsuit at the BET Awards, despite the fact that she’s allegedly a person of interest in a robbery that went down mere hours before the show.

Lil Kim brought out all the stops with her BET Awards outfit, when she stepped out in LA on June 25 clad in a silver, sheer bodysuit that put every inch of her figure on display — and she totally worked it in the sexy silhouette! Despite the fact that the rapper is dealing with an alleged police investigation, she didn’t let the drama get her down — and if it was on her mind it definitely didn’t show as she rocked the red carpet in the sultry silhouette.

Lil Kim’s long-sleeved bodysuit sparkled as she stepped out, thanks to the embellishments all over the silhouette, and the semi-sheer fabric put her black briefs and bra on display beneath the ensemble. Although it featured a high-neck she still managed to show off thanks to the fabric, and she wore her hair up in a high ponytail, keeping the focus on the daring get-up. Sparkling sandals and a matching, sparkling clutch polished off the outfit as she sported luscious lashes.

TMZ reports that Lil Kim is allegedly involved in a police investigation surrounding a robbery that occurred at 4 AM on June 25, hours before the BET Awards red carpet. The site claims that law enforcement sources told them the female rapper rented a house for a BET weekend party, however, the home wasn’t to her standards. She allegedly went to see the house at 2AM on June 25 and demanded her money back, which led to an argument and police arrived at the scene. Upon arrival, the police said it was a civil matter so they left, along with Kim and her crew. At 4 AM, a group allegedly showed up in ski masks and weapons and took Lil Kim’s deposit check and cash, which totaled approximately $20,000. TMZ claims the robbers also slashed the victim’s tires and stole a hubcap from their car.

Despite all the drama that allegedly went down, the female rapper put her most stylish foot forward as she stepped out — and she wasn’t alone. Jumpsuits proved to be quite popular at the big show, as Blac Chyna also rocked a jumpsuit, opting for a completely sheer version that put her booty on full display when she turned around. A blonde bob polished off her outfit.

What did you think of Lil Kim’s look? Did you love her sparkling, sheer get-up?