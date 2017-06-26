Kylie Jenner Flashes Underwear In Tiny Dress While Getting Into Her Car

Kylie Jenner saved herself from a major wardrobe malfunction while out in West Hollywood on June 25! While getting into her car, the reality star slightly flashed her underwear to the cameras in her tiny sequined dress. Woops!

At Khloe Kardashian’s 33rd surprise birthday party, Kylie Jenner, 19, looked stunning in a sequined dress that feature multi-colored stripes, allowing the teenager to reveal a whole lot of leg thanks to the short hemline! The bday bash wasn’t her only stop of the night, though — Kylie also hit up Craig’s in West Hollywood with Kendall Jenner, Jordyn Woods and A$AP Rockys, and as always, paparazzi caught her outside the venue. She almost flashed much more to the camera than she bargained for, too, as she slithered into the driver’s seat of her car and almost put her entire crotch on full display! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL PIC.

Luckily, Kylie kept her legs close enough together that photographers were only able to catch a glimpse of her underwear in the shots. Phew! The reality star paired her party dress with strappy black heels, with her hair slightly curled into loose waves. She kept her makeup fairly neutral, opting or a dark brown eye shade and nude look to complete the look. Kylie and all her sisters gathered at The Blind Dragon in Los Angeles for the surprise party, and the bday girl had a genuine look of shock on her face as she was led into the room by boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. So cute!

Unfortunately, Kylie’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, 25, couldn’t join her for the fun night, as he’s currently overseas on tour. As usual, though, Kylie had her bestie Jordyn by her side so she wasn’t forced to third wheel on Kendall and A$AP’s date night! Click through the gallery above for more pics from Khloe’s party!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kylie’s outfit?