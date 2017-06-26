Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Reportedly Break Up: What Went Wrong?

There’s apparently a reason we haven’t seen Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima together since their Cannes vacation. She reportedly dumped him! They seemed so wild about each other.What happened?

Alas, it was apparently just a case of their relationship simply running its course. Kourtney Kardashian, 38, reportedly dumped younger boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 25, after just a few months of dating because she’s not interested in a serious relationship right now, according to Radar Online. It’s nothing against Younes; they just want different things! But the alleged split has reportedly left the model devastated.

“Kourtney broke Younes’ heart,” a source close to Kourtney told Radar. “While they were in Cannes he told her that he was falling in love with her, but she just wasn’t feeling the same way. “She loved the sex but she was not able to give him what he really wanted, which was a serious relationship. But she also realized that the age gap between them was just too much and she could not relate to him.”

It’s a completely valid reason to break up with someone. But it’s still sad that they reportedly couldn’t work things out. Kourtney always seemed so happy when she was with Younes, especially in the photos of the couple frolicking out on the water in Cannes in May. Her friends are reportedly happy that she’s allegedly decided to break up with Younes, though! “Kourtney’s friends just really want her to settle down with a guy her own age and someone who has his own money,” a Keeping Up With The Kardashians insider told Radar. “She is still trying to make up for all of the time lost while she was with Scott [Disick, her ex, 32]. She is totally content with being a cougar for now!”

Hopefully this really has nothing to do with the fact that Scott’s been meddling in her love life. As HollywoodLife.com previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, Kourtney stopped seeing Younes so often after Cannes because it made Scott upset, and she just didn’t want to deal with his drama anymore. If Scott’s allowed to make out with five different women in Cannes on the same trip — including 19-year-old Bella Thorne — Kourtney can do whatever the hell she wants! Go be a cougar, girl.

