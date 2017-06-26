‘L&HH: Atlanta’ Recap — Kirk Offers Rasheeda Divorce Papers & She’s Outraged

Oh no, he didn’t! Kirk Frost caused a scene on the June 26 episode of ‘L&HH: Atlanta,’ by giving Rasheeda divorce papers in front of their kids — long before taking a DNA test!

Stevie J‘s daughters are beyond livid at the beginning of the June 26 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, called “When All Else Fails.” Savannah can’t believe how quickly things escalated between her and Joseline Hernandez, after finding out about her proposal. Stevie admits that she should have apologized. “I’m only 18 and Jos is talking about wanting to fight me,” she responds, adding, “The only thing I thought about was you and Bonnie Bella when I reacted that way because I knew that it was going to make it hard for you to see her.” Afterwards, Stevie ends up leaving without Joseline!

Meanwhile, the ladies are officially home from their Jamaica trip and Tommie Lee feels happy that she opted out, while designing the labels for her new wine brand. Tammy Rivera shows up and spills all the tea about Yung Joc bringing Tresure Price to the exotic getaway, considering how it caused a full-out brawl between the women. In case you missed it, Jessica Dime came at Tresure swinging after she admitted to hooking up with married men. Tammy convinces Tommie to give Jessica another chance.

Elsewhere, Kirk Frost is dealing with his own troubles — marital to be exact. He’s still in the doghouse amidst all the baby mama drama, so he decides that he’s DONE with Jasmine Washington‘s charades. Kirk meets with an attorney to see if he can sue for defamation and slander, since his dirty laundry is the hottest topic in the blogs. He feels like Jasmine is a “scam artist” and playing him for a fool. The attorney advises him to take a paternity test to settle the matter once and for all. Kirk agrees, especially after hearing that Rasheeda Frost would have rights to everything if they filed for divorce. He knows a split would be devastating, so he’s willing to take a test.

Jasmine also claims that her side of the story needs to be told. She’s finally getting a test for Kannon to prove that Kirk is the father. The reality star admitted he “met the shorty and smashed,” but had no interest in bringing a child into the world. He’s a “married man,” and he tried to be respectful by giving her money when she needed, yet she still aired their scandal out to the world. After her ex-boyfriend Logan also bombarded her and Rasheeda at her Atlanta-based shop, Jasmine is “confident” that he’s not the father.

When Tommie and Jessica meet up, it looks like they’re ready to let bygones be bygones. Rasheeda and Tammy also show up and they’re all smiles while chatting, until the rivals try to hash out their differences. Tommie lets Jessica know that she’s upset about the scene made at her wine launch party, noting how Jessica should have played it cool. Things quickly take a dark turn when Tommie says anybody can “get this work,” aka a knuckle sandwich, so Jessica claps back. The ladies nearly come to blows after their heated altercation!

Later, Karen “KK” King gets all of the mothers together for a support group. She decides that it’s time to work together to help Samantha fix her relationship with her daughter Tommie after their blowout fight. “Although she loves me, she doesn’t want a relationship with me,” Samantha confesses, while breaking down into tears. She admits whats bothering her and addresses how they’ve been at odds for far too long. Sam adds, “I haven’t hugged my daughter in years.” The women aren’t ready to give up just yet!

To clear her mind after a wild few weeks, Rasheeda enjoys a trip away with her kids Karter and Ky Frost, as well as her mother Shirleen. She looks happier than ever until Kirk’s name gets brought up. Her older son pleads with her to give Kirk a second chance, but Rasheeda makes it clear that it’s not easy to forgive and forget in this case. At the end, Kirk shows up and the kids are elated to see their father, but he shocks the world by bringing divorce papers with him, claiming to give her the freedom to choose. Kirk doesn’t want her to get swept up in his mess with Jasmine financially after they built an empire together, but she feels like “he beat [me] to the punch.” Uh oh!

plot twist: the cheater serves the divorce papers #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/77FXx7VO2d — Queen Luci🗣👑 (@imquitestrong) June 27, 2017

Tune in Monday at 8/7c on VH1 to watch Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta!

