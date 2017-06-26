Tristan Thompson Throws Khloe Kardashian An Epic Surprise Party For 33rd Bday

Khloe Kardashian is one lucky lady — her man, Tristan Thompson, gathered all her closest friends and family for an amazing surprise birthday party on June 25. Watch and see the pics here!

Tristan Thompson, 26, is showering Khloe Kardashian, 32,with love ahead of her 33rd birthday! The basketball star organized an epic surprise party for Khloe at the Blind Dragon in Los Angeles on June 25, and her sisters and closest friends were all there to celebrate. Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner all captured Khloe’s entrance on film, and she genuinely looked shocked as everyone yelled ‘Surprise!’ After grasping onto what was happening, she adorably leaned into give Tristan a hug, clearly appreciative of everything he did for her upcoming big day on June 27. Click through the gallery above to check out all the photos from the bash!

Obviously, the Kardashian family was Snapchatting up a storm from the event — Khloe showed off her booty in one video as she posed seductively in her sparkling birthday dress, while Kim caught great reaction shots as the birthday girl greeted the family inside and revealed her genuine surprise. In the past, Khloe has said she doesn’t like to make a big deal about her birthday, but she certainly looked like she was having a great time at the party! The venue was covered in amazing decorations, including candles, flowers and giant balloons that spelled out ‘KOKO.’ All in all, it was a fiesta perfectly fit for Khloe!

Khloe and Tristan have been together for almost a year, and currently seem more in love than ever. They spend most of their time together in Cleveland, where he plays basketball for the Cavaliers, so we loved seeing him in Khloe’s neck of the woods for this special occasion. The night before the party, they went out for a fancy dinner date at Nobu Malibu.

