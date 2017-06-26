It’s the argument we’ve all been waiting for. ‘The Bachelorette’ returns this week and we get to find out what happened after Rachel told Kenny that Lee called him ‘aggressive.’ Spoiler alert: it’s not good.

It’s about to go down. The Bachelorette will pick up right where last week left off — Kenny, 35, pulled aside Lee, 30, and confronted him about talking to Rachel Lindsay about him. That seems to be a trendy topic this season. “What I felt like a situation that was a dead issue apparently is not a dead issue,” Kenny begins in a preview of tonight’s episode, posted by ABCNews.

“So how is it not dead?” Lee asks him. When Kenny brings up the fact that he told Rachel he was “aggressive,” Lee responds, rather aggressively, “I was just being honest.” This back and forth continued, with Kenny telling Lee that he used to think of him as a friend, but now he’s just a snake. Naturally, Lee didn’t like that, and calls him “a stack of bleeding muscle.” And no, I don’t know what that means.

“Lee is his own worst enemy and will talk himself into a hole,” Will tells Iggy, while they watch the confrontation from inside. “If he were just to say, ‘Hey, my bad dude,’ and walk away, 99 percent of the issues that people have with him in the house, would be resolved.”

We know that Lee and Kenny’s fight is about to get very intense — Rachel admitted following last week’s episode, which just showed the start of it, that she was trying to “dig for answers to lay some beefs to rest,” by asking the guys about it, but didn’t get much. “If you think the drama you’ve already seen go down was crazy, wait until next week,” Rachel wrote in her blog on People. “I never believed the drama would lead to the explosion that happens next week. There will be blood, tears and threats that cannot be taken lightly.”

HollywoodLifers, are you team Lee or team Kenny? Also, what is “a stack of bleeding muscle?” It doesn’t sound great. Tune in to The Bachelorette tonight on ABC at 8PM ET.