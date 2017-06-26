Keith Lockhart: Ex-Braves’ Son, 15, On Life Support After Taking A Baseball To The Face

Jason Lockhart, the son of ex-MLB star Keith Lockhart, was hospitalized after a horrible accident during a baseball game. Doctors had to put him on life support when they couldn’t stop the bleeding and they are still trying to save his life.

Jason Lockhart, 15, was running to home plate during a June 17 baseball tournament in South Carolina when the incident happened, according to Daily Mail. After making it, the catcher threw the ball back to the pitcher but accidentally hit Jason in the face. The son of Keith Lockhart, 52, — who played five of his 10 MLB seasons with Atlanta Braves — was taken to the emergency room. Jason received stitches for the broken nose, but during a checkup on June 19, doctors realized the fracture was worse than thought. He had lacerated an artery, which explained why the bleeding wouldn’t stop.

Doctors operated on Jason’s nose on June 20, and according to his sister, Sydney Lockhart, he had to be heavily sedated and put on a ventilator to allow his body to heal. Yet, his nose continued to bleed, and by June 22, Jason was in a “paralytic state” to stop all movement. The lightest shake would cause him to bleed. “Thursday night/Friday morning were the hardest of the five days of stress and traumatic situations that had our family feeling defeated,” Sydney said via Facebook. Yet, she had good news. “Friday night [was] our first calm night with no major bleed or emergency surgery.” Keith gave an update on June 25, saying that Jason underwent another surgery – but the doctors might have fixed everything.

“[They] located three areas of bleeding [and] stopped the flow of blood. We are all encouraged about today!” he tweeted. Since retiring from the game, Keith has worked as a scout for the Chicago Cubs, and his older son, Danny Lockhart, 24, signed with the Cubs’ farm team in 2011, per MLB.com.

I don't think y'all understand how much of a champion this child is 💛 pic.twitter.com/TaGn7XPFq5 — syds (@SydneyLockhart) June 21, 2017

Jason just came out of surgery Dr.'s located 3 areas of bleeding &stopped the flow of blood. We are all encouraged about today!#staystrongJ — Keith Lockhart (@klocky7) June 25, 2017

Jason’s sister seems hopeful that this is the beginning of the end of his time in the hospital. “They will watch him for 24 hours and then he will go into surgery [on June 26] to have his nose repacked and this will give them an opportunity to look back behind the packing to make sure there are no other areas bleeding,” she wrote on Facebook. “We are tired here but hopeful. The prayers and support that everyone has given to us is overwhelming and we are truly touched. Thank you so much.” Fingers crossed that the doctors have finally solved the problem and that Jason will make a full recovery.

