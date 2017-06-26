Karrueche Tran Was ‘Terrified’ Over Potential Chris Brown Run-In At BET Awards

Karrueche Tran spent her night at the BET Awards feeling ‘terrified’ that she would awkwardly run into her infamous ex Chris Brown. HollywoodLife.com has all the EXCLUSIVE details here.

Karrueche Tran, 29, was on full alert at the BET Awards on June 25 as she feared something bad would happen if she ran into ex boyfriend Chris Brown, 28, a source close to the actress EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Karrueche was always watching her back and didn’t really know what to expect last night while she was at the BET Awards,” the source revealed. “She was terrified that she would run into Chris all night and was literally always watching her back.” After a tumultuous relationship, the 3-Headed Shark Attack star was recently granted a five year restraining order against Chris and there was speculation as to what would happen after they were both scheduled to appear at the popular awards show. See some of the best photos of the former couple here.

Chris’ feelings about Karrueche seemed to be mutual at the ceremony when he rushed off stage after his performance with Gucci Mane to avoid any chance of an uncomfortable encounter with the model. Although there was clearly tension between the two, Karrueche, who debuted a blonde bob hairstyle at the event, was grateful to attend. “She was happy to be there, loved that she looked amazing but was definitely scared that something might happen,” our source continued. “It was weird to be on pins and needles the whole time but that is exactly what things felt like for her.”

Despite the highly publicized tough times with Chris, Karrueche has been trying to move on from the ordeal and was spotted on several occasions getting cozy with rapper Quavo, 26. She also just celebrated the premiere of her new television series, Claws and is enjoying her successful career. We certainly hope for healthy and positive things for both her and Chris now and in the future.

