We knew that something went down on the BET Awards red carpet with Joe Budden and Migos on June 25, and now video has surfaced of the drama. WATCH Joe angrily leave an interview, leaving Migos behind him looking confused!

“Bruh we interviewed [Migos] and sh*t went left,” DJ Akademiks wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of Joe Budden, 36, dropping his microphone and walking off while DJ is still speaking to him, Quavo, Takeoff and Offset. After he storms away from the Complex interview, Migos stands up, too, and Quavo shouts after Joe: “What you trying to do?” It’s…not great. WATCH as Joe leaves the interview above!

Joe took to Twitter on June 26 to defend himself, claiming that he wasn’t in the wrong for leaving the interview. “I was justified, I’d had enough…” he tweeted. “They was just a little too sassy for me that’s all,” he added. While it’s unclear as to whether he was referring to DJ and his co-host or Migos, one thing’s for sure — things got a little scary there for a minute as everyone called for security and Migos’ team crowded in!

Finally, DJ also tweeted that the miscommunication between him and Takeoff in the interview — which might have been the bit that pissed Joe off — wasn’t intentional. “I promise I wasn’t tryna play Takeoff,” DJ tweeted, “Man the red carpet Loud asf… no ear piece. Migos legendary tho.” (As you can see in the clip, the two have trouble hearing each other during the interview.) “For the record lol I was the only one in front of joe between the Migos lol…. man I need some credit …. and a damn raise,” DJ also tweeted.

