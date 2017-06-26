Danielle Panabaker Gets Married: ‘The Flash’ Star Weds Hayes Robbins

Congrats are in order! ‘The Flash’ star Danielle Panabaker wed her longtime love, Hayes Robbins, during an intimate wedding ceremony on Saturday, June 24. See a pic of the newlyweds here!

After getting engaged in Greece last summer, The Flash star Danielle Panabaker, 29, finally walked down the aisle and said “I do” to her now-husband, Hayes Robbins. Danielle made the special announcement on Twitter today, admitting they exchanged vows on Saturday, June 24. “6.24.17 Happiest day of my life,” Danielle captioned the pic seen below on Twitter June 26. Don’t they look so happy? We’re gushing over here.

At this time, there aren’t many details about the wedding, but as they’re released, we’ll be sure to update this post. So keep coming back and hitting that refresh button!

As we previously told you, Danielle and Hayes got engaged during a romantic trip to Greece last year, PEOPLE first reported. Danielle posted a picture from the vacation a few weeks prior to announcing their engagement, with the caption, “A trip I will never forget!” And it didn’t take long for us to figure out why!

Danielle is currently starring as Caitlin Snow on the hit CW show The Flash, a role she originated on its sister program, Arrow.

