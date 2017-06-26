June 25 was off the chain! Just moments after an epic night wrapped up at the BET Awards, Future and Chris Brown dropped a new jam called ‘Pie,’ complete with a sexy music video.

Future, 33, has been dropping hit after hit in 2017, and on June 25 he proved he won’t be stopping anytime soon. Right after the BET Awards wrapped up, he premiered his new song “Pie” featuring none other than Chris Brown, 28. But that’s not all! He also dropped a naughty music video for it too. Check it out above! See pics of the BETs, here.

In the sexy video, Future and Chris are hanging out in an amazing mansion. They keep hanging out with a steaming hot girl, just to leave her in the dust minutes later to greet a new lady! By the end of the video, all of the girls have found each other and they DON’T look happy. Of course, this is a rap video, so two seconds later they all decide to just party together and shake their booties. Good times!

Both Future and Chris had huge nights, even before the video dropped. At the BET Awards, Future slayed his performance of “Mask Off” with Kendrick Lamar. The stage was transformed into a spooky manor, and they even had a real flutist performing the pipe part of the song. It was so cool! Chris also hit the stage, and he sang his most recent hits “Privacy” and “Party,” and the crowd went crazy as he did some amazing choreography. these two are totally killing the game right now!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Chris Brown and Future’s new music video for “Pie?” Let us know!