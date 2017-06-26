Ezekiel Elliott Bares All For His Nude Cover Of ESPN The Body Issue: See His Sexy Pic

Talk about leaving it all on the field. Ezekiel Elliot, the Dallas Cowboys rookie that set the NFL on fire, got sweaty during his hot nude photo shoot for ESPN’s Body Issue. Zeke was so proud of his NSFW cover that he couldn’t wait to share it.

Ezekiel Elliott, 21, better be careful that Twitter doesn’t flag him for sharing explicit content, because the image he uploaded on June 26 was venturing into Not Safe For Work territory. The sophomore Dallas Cowboys running back, who rushed for 1,631 yards in his rookie season, just dashed onto the one of the covers of the ESPN The Magazine’s 2017 Body Issue. The only thing Zeke wore was a determined look on his face, as he posed nude for the traditionally naked issue. It certainly was a hot photo, as the St. Louis, Missouri native was covered in sweat for this pic. Damn, Zeke!

Zeke joins Isaiah Thomas and Javier Baez in giving a sneak-peek into their Body issue spreads. ESPN The Magazine released the full roster of the 2017 issue on June 25. Sports fans will be able to get up close and personal (in a figurative sense) with A.J. Andrews, Brent Burns, Joe Thornton, Julian Edelman, Kirstie Ennis, Zach and Julie Ertz, Malakai Fekitoa, Gus Kenworthy, Nneka Ogqumike, Ashley Wagner, Michelle Waterson, Novlene Williams-Mills, Caroline Wozniacki, and six members of the U.S. Women’s National Hockey Team. The digital version of the issue hits the Interwebs on July 5, with the physical issue appearing on newsstands on July 7.

Nudity and Ezekiel are close friends, as the running back was notorious for wearing midriff-bearing crop tops during his time with Ohio State Buckeyes. “I just don’t like how loose jerseys are at the bottom, so I just tuck it up and roll it,” he said, according to For The Win. “I get in trouble for it every once in awhile. I’ll have to come out at halftime, pull my jersey down and tuck it in.”

ESPN Body Issue 2017 pic.twitter.com/pMSGIVBiRL — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) June 26, 2017

While this sounds like playing football is just fun and games, Zeke revealed that there’s a huge price to pay in order to become a sports superstar. “I don’t know if people really understand how much work we put into our craft,” he told ESPN The Magazine. “We play such a brutal game. Working out by itself is a hard task, but keeping our body together is tough because we play this brutal sport week in and week out. It’s hard. Just dealing with the soreness and still finding the way to get in the weight room to keep up with your strength is the hardest thing.” Well, judging by that photo, Zeke’s hard work has paid off.

