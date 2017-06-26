Drake Roasts Balding LeBron James & More Pros In Opening Of 2017 NBA Awards

Too funny! Drake slayed as he roasted the crowd full of pro basketballers during his opening as host of the first ever NBA Awards show in New York City on June 26th, 2017. Keep reading for all the hilarious details.

Drake, 30, is the man. At the inaugural NBA Awards show, live from Pier 36 in New York City, Drake opened the show with style, class, hilarity and that hip hop vibe that only Drake can bring. Drake roasted LeBron James, 32, for going bald, Isaiah Thomas, 28, for not having a hot body and almost every other pro baller in the crowd. “Congratulations to the Golden State Warriors,” Drake joked as even Matt Barnes, 37, and the NBA champions were not safe from being roasted. It was laugh out loud funny.

It was a easy choice to have Drake open and host the first ever NBA Awards. It is no secret that the grammy-award winning artist is a huge basketball fan, loves the sport and is friends with many of the players in the league . The native of Toronto can be seen regularly at Raptors home games giving visiting players like LeBron and Steph Curry, 29, hugs before tip-off. But once the game starts, Drake is all business. A true fan of the sport, Drake turns those same friends into enemies and mercilessly jeers the away team just like he did in his opening roast!

There are plenty of awards to be given out after Drake’s opening and perhaps none more anticipated as the League MVP award. Russell Westbrook, 28, is the leading contender for the MVP award after averaging a triple double all season long for the Oklahoma City Thunder. But diehard Houston fans will say that James Harden, 27, of the Rockets was the more valuable athlete and more deserving of the award.

