Are Chris Martin & Katy Perry A New Couple? They’re Spotted Holding Hands At Music Festival

New couple alert?! Chris Martin and Katy Perry were both at the Glastonbury Music Festival on June 24, and they got cozy together backstage, according to a new report!

Gwyneth Paltrow’s ex-husband, Chris Martin, 40, was reportedly holding hands with Katy Perry, 32, backstage at the Glastonbury Music Festival this weekend! The single stars “were walking hand in hand through the hospitality area and looked like they were really enjoying each other’s company,” according to The Sun. “She was wearing a big coat and hood to hide her face but kept whispering in his ear and laughing.” The paper reports that Katy instantly let go of Chris’ hand when she saw that a fan recognized them together. Although cameras caught them spending time together backstage, there was no photo evidence of them actually holding hands.

The rumored PDA between Chris and Katy comes after he was reportedly spotted kissing singer Dua Lipa one night earlier. This isn’t the first time Katy and Chris have been connected, though — he previously admitted that the 2014 Coldplay song “A Sky Full Of Stars” was inspired by the “Roar” singer. Interestingly, Chris and his band weren’t even performing at Glastonbury, but he showed up to watch Stormzy’s performance, and clearly spend some time with his pal and possible new love interest!

Chris and Gwyneth separated after ten years of marriage in 2014, and their divorce was finalized in July 2016. Since then, Chris has been linked to Jennifer Lawrence and Annabelle Wallis, who he reportedly split from recently. Meanwhile, Katy ended her relationship with Orlando Bloom earlier this year, and has previously dated John Mayer on and off. She was married to Russell Brand from 2010-2011. The 32-year-old is about to embark on her Witness world tour this September, though, so it doesn’t seem like she’ll have much time for a committed relationship this year!

