Chris Brown & Quavo: Are Karrueche’s Men Done Feuding After BET Awards Run-In?

Have these two buried the hatchet?! On June 25, Chris Brown and Quavo got into a heated exchange, following the BET Awards. Now, an EXCLUSIVE source weighs in on whether this beef is over or if it’s just getting started!

As we previously reported, Chris Brown, 28, squared off with Quavo, 26, and his Migos crew in a parking lot, following BET’s yearly awards show. Tempers flared and some choice words were definitely exchanged. Although the cause of the rift hasn’t exactly been explained quite yet, it’s widely believed that 29-year-old Karrueche Tran‘s new fella Quavo just couldn’t pass up the opportunity to take a dig at Chris, Karrueche’s bad-boy ex. So, is the hostility over or was this altercation just the beginning?

“Thankfully, [the altercation] was nothing major, but make no mistake, this isn’t the end of it,” a source close to Chris told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, regarding the war of words. The insider went on to explain that the “Grass Ain’t Greener” singer has set his sights on the Migos member, thanks to last night’s turbulent events, and he has no intention of letting this go. “Chris has Quavo’s card marked and this is far from the end of it.”

Pretty ominous stuff. Real fans know that this definitely isn’t the first time Chris found himself in a volatile situation, especially when it comes to Karrueche. In fact, according to sources with TMZ, BET went to extreme lengths in order to keep these former lovers separate throughout the night due to her restraining order. This involved some creative thinking because Karrueche was a presenter and Chris performed, meaning a backstage brew-ha-ha was a genuine concern.

Thankfully, last night’s events ended with just harsh words and no regrettable actions. However, when words are verging on threats, it’s hard to believe cooler heads will be prevailing any time soon!

