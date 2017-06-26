Say what you want about Chris Brown, but each and every time he performs, fans go nuts online. And this time — after he performed at the BET Awards on June 25 — some even compared him to Michael Jackson!

Chris Brown performed two of his hits — “Privacy” and “Party” — at the 2017 BET Awards on June 25, and he brought the house down. First, he started with a silhouette of himself on stage, and then when the lights came on, he was joined by two sexy backup dancers for “Privacy.” Later, Gucci Mane joined Chris on stage for “Party,” and the stage filled with several dancers. We were mesmerized and so were Chris’ fans! They even compared him to the late great Michael Jackson.

“Chris Brown is the best male performer since Michael Jackson,” one Twitter user wrote, while another added, “Every once in a while, Chris Brown has to remind us he the best dancer since Michael Jackson.” Some fans also said Chris gave the best performance of the night. One user wrote, “Chris Brown hands down will be the best performance of the BET Awards tonight. But I wonder who will be 2nd best.”

One fan even slightly referenced Chris’ personal troubles, but said his BET performances typically overshadow them. “Chris Brown dances his way back into our hearts every BET Awards 😂😂😂,” one user said, while another added, “Chris Brown is definitely getting a tribute at the BET Awards when we’re older.” We hope he does — he definitely deserves one! Watch Chris’ BET Awards performance below.

