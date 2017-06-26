Blake Shelton Rubbed Gwen Stefani’s Back During Romantic Date Night: ‘They Were Lovey Dovey’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani looked more in love than ever when they were openly affectionate during a date night in Los Angeles on June 25, a new report claims. Get all the adorable details here!

Sweet couple alert! Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani, 47, showed that their relationship is stronger than ever when they went on a PDA-filled date at LA’s popular restaurant, Cecconi’s on June 25, an onlooker told PEOPLE. The cozy duo was seen in the patio area of the dining spot enjoying breadsticks and drinks. Blake had a martini while Gwen chose white wine as they sat across from each other looking as happy as can be. “They were lovey dovey and he was rubbing her back,” the onlooker confessed. “They were very polite to everyone and were very cordial when people approached their table and weren’t upset at all when a busboy accidentally spilled a glass of water on the table.” Can these two get any more adorable?! See some of the cutest pics of Gwen and Blake here!

For their romantic outing, Blake dressed in a classy black button down shirt and Gwen looked casual in a red sleeveless shirt and white headband. Although they naturally attracted attention while wining and dining, they didn’t let it take away from their own attraction to each other. “It was clear that people in the restaurant were noticing them but they didn’t let it bother them and they rarely took their eyes off of each other,” the onlooker continued.

Gwen and Blake started dating in Nov. 2015 after they both served as judges on the NBC singing competition show The Voice. They’ve been seen showing off their relationship on multiple occasions since then, including the red carpet and though there’s been rumors about the lovebirds preparing to have a baby, Blake seems to love spending time with Gwen’s sons Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo whenever he can. It looks like the doting couple continues to be an inspiration for love everywhere!

