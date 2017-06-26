Beyonce & JAY-Z’s Twins Reportedly Still Having Health Issues But Are Finally Going Home

Beyonce & JAY-Z’s twins are reportedly still suffering from health issues, but on the bright side, a new report claims the newborns are finally able to leave the hospital! Even better, Bey & the babies are apparently ‘doing great’ — yay!

Beyonce, 35, gave birth two weeks ago, with multiple reports claiming she and JAY-Z, 47, welcomed their newborn son and daughter into the world on June 12. But despite this being a joyous time for the Carter family, Bey and Jay have also had to deal with some pretty scary issues — as their infants were reportedly born premature. Two weeks later, TMZ claims the babies are STILL “dealing with premature birth issues.” The media outlet even reported that as of four days ago, June 22, the little ones were still staying in the hospital because of their health troubles. However, as of June 26, the babies were reportedly released from the hospital at last, according to E! News.

The media outlet reports that the babies looked “healthy and are at home.” Their report also claims that Beyonce “looked amazing and was glowing” at the time of their release. Not to mention, the mom of three was reportedly also in a “mellow” and “calm” mood. Last week, on June 20, TMZ said that the babies were “under the lights,” which most likely means they have jaundice. Luckily, jaundice is not serious and is actually quite common in preemies. It’s the result of elevated bilirubin levels, and special lights help lower bilirubin in the blood to eliminate the jaundice. But still, the twins’ doctors wanted to make sure they stayed under 24/7 doctors’ care until they were completely stabilized. At this time, their exact release date is unclear.

We can only imagine how thrilled Beyonce and Jay must be about finally taking their twins home! After all, a source told us on June 19 that she couldn’t wait to bring their newest additions home. “Beyonce is eager to get her new babies home,” our insider revealed to us EXCLUSIVELY. “She has been stuck inside the hospital for a week now and Jay has been by her side daily as they follow all of the doctor’s conservative orders to ensure the newborns are healthy and strong before going home.” Hopefully the twins’ health only continues to improve!

