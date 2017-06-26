BET Awards: Show Highlights — The 2017 Hip Hop Awards’ Best Moments

Is it just us, or does the BET Awards just get better and better every year?! The 2017 show on June 25 was chock full of fun, with Leslie Jones hosting, a slew of insane performances and a touching tribute. See the highlights, here!

Bruno Mars’ epic opening. Bruno Mars slayed his opening performance. He had a full dancing band equipped with horns, trumpets, and saxophones. Plus, his own moves were insane! And can we talk about his vocals on “Perm?” Out of this world! There was honestly no better way to kick off the BET Awards on June 25 than with that epic performance! Click through the gallery to see all of the best pics from the night. Leslie Jones’ incredible hosting. Leslie Jones definitely pushed the boundaries while hosting the show. We lost our minds when she compared her bush to Amber Rose’s, and said that Amber’s looked like James Harden and hers looked like Frederick Douglass. Yikes! She also said she had a dragon in her pants! Of course she was getting crazy, but we were living for it. The Migos Medley. They totally slayed “Bad and Boujee” and “T-Shirt” while rocking huge winter puffer jackets on a stage that looked like a mountain covered in snow. Plus, they had tons of sexy ladies dancing all around them. IT was EPIC! Chris Brown’s steamy performance of “Party” and “Privacy.” Whenever Chris is on stage, you know you’re about to see some insane dancing. There were awesome moves, a laser light show, and Gucci Mane hopping in for his verse. Insane! Big Sean’s psychedelic performance. Big Sean did a killer medley of “Moves,” “Sacrifices,” and “Bounce Back.” He had some sick graphics on the wall behind him that looked cool and trippy. Then he had a bunch of clones come on stage to get even crazier!

The Xscape reunion. Kandi Burruss, Tiny, LaTocha Scott, and Tamika Scott got back together at the BET Awards to sing their 90’s hits “Who Can I Run To,” “Just Kickin’ It 1993” and “Understanding.” They all looked totally gorgeous in crystal-covered bodysuits, and their voices sounded just as good as they used to! Future and Kendrick Lamar slay “Mask Off.” We’re not sure if it was that they were performing in what looked like a historic manor, or if it was the fact that Future was wearing a literal bejeweled mask, or because there was a sexy flutist playing on stage, but this was the most amazing performance of the night. The crowd was so hype! Michelle Obama’s surprise appearance. Michelle showed up to congratulate Chance The Rapper on his humanitarian award. Her speech was so sweet and personal, it brought the kind-hearted rapper to tears! If we’re being honest, we were getting emotional just watching it! The New Edition tribute. The BET Award pulled out all the stops to honor New Edition with the Lifetime Achievement Award. There was a touching video, a tribute performance by the actors that play New Edition in their biopic, and then they performed themselves! It was AWESOME!

HollywoodLifers, what was your favorite moment from the 2017 BET Awards? Let us know!