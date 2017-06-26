Kendall Jenner didn’t go with A$AP Rocky to the BET Awards on June 25, but they met up right after the show ended for a night of fun in LA. These two just can’t stay away from each other!

Kendall Jenner, 21, and A$AP Rocky, 28, met up at Craig’s restaurant following his performance at the BET Awards. Kendall looked gorgeous in high-waisted jeans and a gold fringe crop top that showed off her toned abs. A$AP Rocky arrived soon after Kendall and her girlfriend. Kendall and A$AP left Craig’s separately. Kendall made her way over to the The Blind Dragon Club to meet her family to celebrate Khloe Kardashian’s 33rd birthday.

A$AP wasn’t seen in any of the family’s photos and Snapchats from the party, but he was with Kendall later on. He posted a Snapchat video in the early hours of June 26 featuring his friends and Kendall! Unfortunately, the private couple didn’t make their red carpet debut at the BET Awards. A$AP Rocky performed alongside Mary J. Blige, 46, during the show. Maybe next year!

HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Kendall loves that A$AP is OK with keeping their relationship “out of the spotlight.” She wants their romance to stay “special and private.” Kendall’s whole life is pretty much in the public eye, so we don’t blame her for wanting to keep the sexy rapper to herself.

A$AP had a pretty wild weekend without Kendall. He performed at a special birthday concert at 1OAK over the BET weekend and was reportedly attacked by a member of the audience! The audience member reportedly jumped on stage to go face-to-face with A$AP, and then the place broke out in screams. The club said it was only a “verbal exchange,” it still was a scary situation!

HollywoodLifers, do you think A$AP and Kendall will stay together? Let us know!