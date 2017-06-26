Ahman Green: Former Green Bay Packers Legend Arrested For Alleged Felony Child Abuse

Former NFL star Ahman Green has been arrested on suspicion of alleged felony child abuse, according to a police report. Ahman was arrested for allegedly harming a child in a ‘family related incident’; details are scarce at this time.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Department confirms that former Green Bay Packers legend Ahman Green, 40, was arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse on June 26 in Wisconsin. Ahman was booked for reportedly committing a horrifying crime: allegedly intentionally causing harm/cruelty toward a child in an incident on Sunday, June 25. He faces up to six years in prison if convicted of the alleged crime. He is currently being held without bond until he faces a judge; there is no word on when that will be at this time.

“We had contact with Mr. Green on Sunday June 25th at 11:30 p.m,” the Brown County Sheriff’s Department told TMZ Sports. “He was arrested for physical abuse of a child in a family related incident. The referral has been made to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office and any additional requests will need to be made to them as we cannot comment on pending cases.”

The former running back is a four-time Pro Bowl player and the Green Bay Packers’ all-time leading rusher. He was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 2014.

This story is still developing. HollywoodLife.com will provide you with updates when made available.

