Germany Vs. Cameroon Live Stream: Watch The Confederations Cup Match Online

After a surprising draw against Chile, Germany looks to rebound in their June 25 match against Cameroon. This FIFA Confederations Cup match kicks off at 11:00 AM ET so don’t miss a single thrilling second.

The defending World Cup champions Germany are still shaking off a disappointing draw against Chile, but they better get their heads in the game. With only one match remaining in the group stage of the FIFA Confederations Cup, Die Manschaft can’t afford to rest. They take on winless Cameroon in the group play finale, and while this may be a walk in the park for the Germans, Les Lions Indomptables will fight, tooth and nail, until the final whistle is blown. This should be a thrilling match, so soccer fans better make sure to see every kick, block and goal.

For Chilean fans, the match against Germany was worth celebrating. Alexis Sanchez, 28, became the country’s leading goal scorer, claiming his 38 international goal just seven minutes into the game against the World Cup champs, according to ESPN FC. The Arsenal striker got an unintentional assist from his fellow Gunner, German Shkodran Mustafi, 25. Shkodran blew a pass out of the defense, which bounced off of Arturo Vidal, 30, and right into Alexis’s feet. One kick later, Chile was up, 1-0.

Lars Stindl, 28, would rain on the Chilean players’ parade, netting the equalizer right before halftime. It seemed that after such an explosive first half, the teams were going to play it safe until the final whistle. The second half was a bit drama-less, despite attempts from both the Germans and South American champs to take the win. Perhaps both knew that risking a player getting hurt wasn’t worth it, since they are both on track to advance.

Cameroon and Australia have each only racked up a single point in this Confederations Cup. Chile and Germany, on the other hand, go into this final gameday with 4 points. If Germany plays Cameroon to a draw, and Chile does the same against the Aussies, then both Die Manschaft and Chile will advance to the Semis. Does this mean that Cameroon has no chance of advancing? Not really, but it’s not looking good for the Lions.

