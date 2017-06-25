Tristan Thompson Feels He Can ‘Conquer The World’ With Khloe Kardashian As Future Wife

Talk about a power couple! Tristan Thompson feels like he can ‘conquer the world’ with future wife Khloe Kardashian by his side, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Say hello to Hollywood’s greatest power couple! Khloe Kardashian, 32, and Tristan Thompson, 27, get stronger every day, to the point where they’re going to take over the world together. “They’re getting closer and closer and are falling more in love with each other,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Khloe’s made no secret of her desire to get married and start a family with him. They’ve had the discussion and it’s only a matter of time now. Khloe is definitely the girl for Tristan. With Khloe by his side, he feels like he can conquer the world. It’s true love and he can’t wait until they’re man and wife and start their next adventure together.” Awww!

And speaking of taking over the world, it appears the reality star and basketball stud have already started! The couple recently enjoyed a romantic getaway to an undisclosed exotic vacation, where they swam under the sun surrounded by palm trees. Then, it was off to Malibu for date night at Nobu. But besides those candlelit dinners, what makes Khloe and Tristan’s relationship so special? Well, for staters, he literally loves everything about her. “How supportive and loving she is, what a great person she is, how gorgeous she is, and how she’s always got his back,” the source continues. “He’s never fully trusted someone so much.”

In the season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, fans got a glimpse of the amazing future the couple are about to start. KoKo joked about being Kim Kardashian’s surrogate at first, which led to the conversation about having legit babies with Tristan. We have no doubts that the Good American designer is going to be a supermom — just look at how great she is with her sibling’s children! It’s too cute to handle!

HollywoodLifers, would you like to see Khloe and Tristan conquer the world?