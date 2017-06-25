Trey Songz Puts On Stellar Performance Of ‘Nobody Else But You’ & ‘Animal’ At 2017 BET Awards

Trey Songz brought it tonight at the BET Awards! With the help of a smoke machine and a pristine white suit jacket, he gave a super classy performance of two of his major hits. Here’s what went down!

Trey Songz, 32, first had the crowd at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on June 25 swooning with “Nobody Else But You.” He crooned the song in a dapper white suit jacket and black pants on a nearly-bare stage (apart from a smoke machine and very talented dance) which definitely set aside his performance from the other flashy ones! WATCH:

Of course, Trey had to turn it up at some point, and that’s what happened when he went into “Animal.” The lights were totally amazing, and he managed to pull off a mid-song outfit change, which is always impressive. The audience loved it all, and we have to say that he put on a great show!

While he’s good at what he does, Trey is also facing controversy for being charged with aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer in December 2016. He is currently in the middle of an assault trial after he allegedly threw concert equipment from the stage at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit and punched a police officer. He was arrested and released on $25,000 bail, and is still awaiting his next court date. So, that’s not great. Oh, and you can catch up on his feud with Nicki Minaj right here.

