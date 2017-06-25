Is Tiny Celebrating Her Reunion With T.I.? ‘Everything Works Out In Your Favor’

See, good things can happen to good people! Following her reunion with not-so-estranged hubby T.I., Tiny appears to be celebrating via Instagram on June 25. She believes that ‘everything works out’ if your heart is pure.

Things are looking up for Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41! The whole Bernice Burgos situation really threw her marriage with T.I., 36, for a loop over the past few months, but now, the Xscape singer is right back where she wants to be. It appears the formerly estranged couple are totally back together, which could explain why she celebrated on Instagram on June 25. The post read, “When your heart is pure and true, God has a way of making sure everything works out in your favor.” AMEN, SISTER! Tiny and T.I. have also allegedly moved back in together after spending Father’s Day with their children, according to MediaTakeOut.

Now that Tiny in a good place in her relationship again, she certainly isn’t shy about flaunting all qualities that make her an amazing partner. In another public Instagram post, the mother-of-five bragged ever so slightly about why T.I. would be foolish to leave her a second time. She says things like, “drive safe” and “I can’t wait to see you” on a regular basis (in her words), and even revealed a kinky detail about her wild sex life. She likes to be CHOKED in bed. Like, really hard.

As happy as we are that Tiny and T.I. are on the right path, there are some people in their family who are still a little confused about their back and forth behavior. The couple’s four shared children, Leyah, Clifford, Heiress, and Major, don’t know what to think at this point. “One day they’re having sleepovers and cuddling and the next day they’re arguing,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Deep down Tiny still has a lot of anger over how T.I. just bounced on her.”

