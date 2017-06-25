Susan Boyle: ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Singer Reportedly Attacked By Teenage Gang

This is heartbreaking! Susan Boyle, AKA the woman who stole Simon Cowell’s heart on ‘Britain’s Got Talent,’ was attacked by a group of teenagers who threw burning pieces of paper at her, according to a horrific new report.

WHAT IS WRONG WITH SOME PEOPLE?! 56-year old Susan Boyle, who rose to fame on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, was hounded by a group of teenagers near her three-bedroom home in the UK on June 25, according to The Mirror. The publication claims the gang, consisting of mostly boys between the ages of 15 and 17, surrounded her at a bus stop and threw burning pieces of paper at her! Others reportedly hurled big rocks at the bus once she boarded and tried to get away from the danger. Verbal abuse was also involved, as the young boys reportedly called her an “ugly old b*tch” to her face.

Many eyewitnesses reportedly confirmed the scary situation to the site — and what they had to say is truly disgusting. “We were inside the bus and they were throwing stones, screaming and shouting things,” one said. “They lit a piece of paper and threw it at her face,” added another. “Then I was going inside the Mill Centre, Susan was walking out and they were all standing at the entrance and they said to her ‘why don’t you get yourself a pair of glasses you ugly, old b****. It’s horrendous.”

Unfortunately, Susan isn’t the only one who has fallen victim to this gang’s dangerous antics. Neighbors of the singer said that it’s a reoccurring thing and police have yet to stop them. “While I was waiting at the bus they lobbed a glass bottle at my head,” one neighbor confessed, “Luckily, it missed – it would have been painful if it had hit me. I’ve called the police 15 times. I’ve had to speak to victim support, I’ve had to call helplines because I’ve felt suicidal.” OMG. This has to stop!

