Steph Curry Beats LeBron James Again To Win BET’s 2017 Sportsman of The Year Award

Sorry, LeBron James, but Steph Curry’s the better man — again! The Golden State Warriors superstar won the 2017 BET Sportsman Of The Year award, beating out sports stars like LeBron, Russell Westbrook and Cam Newton!

There was a lot of drama going into the 2017 BET Awards on June 25, especially in the Sportsman of the Year drama. Would Steph Curry, 29, be like Michael Jordan, 54, and pull off the three-peat? Would LeBron James, 32, get crowned king, despite his Cleveland Cavaliers losing the NBA title to Steph’s Warriors? Or, would it be Russell Westbrook, the 28-year-old Oklahoma City star that set the league record for the most triple doubles at the end of the 2017 NBA Season? Well, after a tense show off, Nick Cannon, 36, announced that Steph was the winner for the third year in a row!

Congratulations to Steph (who beat LeBron, yet again.) The 2017 Sportsman of the Year category was almost an exact copy from the previous year. LeBron, Steph, Odell Beckham Jr., 24, of the New York Giants and Cam Newton, 28, of the Carolina Panthers were all nominated again (with LeBron and Steph continuing their streak of BET Sportsman of the Year nods.) The only major difference was that Kobe Bryant, 38, was subbed out for Russell, mainly because that the “Black Mamba” said his farewell to the NBA in 2016. It really came down to LeBron, Steph and Russell. While Odell had a decent year with the Giants, he and Cam didn’t really make a splash in the NFL in the 2016-17 season. Oh well. The 2017-18 regular NFL season kicks off on Sep. 7. We’ll see what OBJ and Cam can do this year!

As for the BET 2017 Sportswoman of the year, Serena Williams, 35, beat her own sister, Venus Williams, 37, for the crown. They weren’t the only ones hoping to take home the BET Award, as Olympians Simone Biles, 20 and Gabrielle Douglas, 21, were also nominated. Skylar Diggins-Smith, 26, of the WNBA’s Dallas Wings – and 2-time WNBA All-Star – was in the mix, two. Yet, no one could beat Serena. At this point, they could just rename it the award after her, because she has won it twelve times.

With the Sportsman and Sportswomen of the Year award all wrapped up, fans will have to wait just 24 hours to see who will take home the 2017 NBA MVP Award. The winner will be announced at the very first NBA Awards on June 26 at Pier 36 in New York City. Russell will challenge James Harden, 27, of the Houston Rockets and Kawhi Leonard, 25, of the San Antonio Spurs. Only one of those men will be named the Most Valuable Player. Expect fireworks to fly during the ceremony, especially when host Drake, 30, (a two-time 2017 BET award nominee) hits the stage.

