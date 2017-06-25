Rihanna Goes Through the Airport In Sweats & No Makeup — She’s Just Like Us

Rihanna has got her airplane style on lock! The music star rocked it out makeup-free as she went through security at the Los Angeles airport proving she’s just like the rest of us!

Just when you thought you couldn’t love Rihanna anymore, she proved she’s just like us! The gorgeous 29 year-old strolled makeup-free right through the security at LAX sky blue velour tracksuit. You have just got to be comfortable for a long flight! She left her hair down in waves and kept her super fun purple-framed sunglasses on. The “Desperado” obviously had to bring a little bit of glam to her ensemble with her chic pointed white boots.

Rihanna won the love of all her fans all over again when she gave a fan who was going through a rough breakup some advice. She sent the fan a direct message. “Just believe that the heartbreak was a gift in itself!! Cry if you have to, but it won’t be forever! You will find love again, and it will be even more beautiful! In the meantime enjoy all that You are!!!!” she wrote. The fan later shared Rihanna’s response and the Internet completely lost it. How sweet was it of her to give that fan such inspiring encouragement?

The Rihanna Navy could be hearing a lot more from her very soon. She’s reportedly been recording new music! “Rihanna is super excited to bring new music to her fans and hopefully get back on the road possibly as early as the end of this year,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “She has been spending her days in the studio hard at work on her ninth studio album.” Rihanna has reportedly been experimenting with some exciting new sounds! “Some of the new music will have a dancehall or reggae feel to it to reflect her island roots,” the insider said. “She hopes to drop a secret track soon with the rest of the album to follow later this year.”

