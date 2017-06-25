Remy Ma Slams Nicki Minaj After Breaking Her Winning Streak At BET Awards

Nicki Minaj has won the BET Award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist SEVEN years in a row. But Remy Ma ended that and shaded her in the process.

“Are you dumb?” That’s how Remy Ma started her acceptance speech at the 2017 BET Awards, before she thanked her hubby Papoose as well as rapper, Fat Joe. She included a shout out to prisoners in her speech, telling them to always believe in second chances — she did time herself for six years.

However, the moment in her speech everyone is talking about is how she wrapped it up — quoting a line from her son “Spaghetti,” specifically calling out Nicki Minaj: “Y’all bitches got fat while we starved / Shots in your ass, pads in your bras. Y’all some liars it ain’t no facts in your songs / And yeah that crown is coming back to the Bronx.”

Their battle has been going for years, so we’re not surprised it happened once again at the BET Awards. When Remy Ma released her full on diss track, “SHEther,” the claws were officially out. Of course Nicki has also replied, many times, in her songs “No Frauds,” “Regrets in Your Tears” and “Changed It.” The day before the BET Awards, Remy posted a video, and she says, “Thank you ASCAP for my songWRITER award, I’m so appreciative.”

Nicki later posted about the same show, writing, “According to Universal Records, this year alone, my album catalogue sold 325K worldwide and#ThePinkprint is now at 4 Million worldwide. Since January, I’ve received 11 billboard entries, and yesterday with that ASCAP award, I became the most awarded female rapper in history,” she added. “They don’t want you to post your achievements & accomplishments. It makes them uncomfortable. But you must! B/c everyday, ppl broadcast your failures. They shout them to the mountain tops. So never EVER stop posting your accomplishments.”

However, Nicki didn’t show up to the awards, because she wanted to avoid the drama altogether. “Nicki has no desire to deal with her enemy on any level,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Nicki has decided to skip the BETs this year for several reasons. Avoiding the drama and headache of reigniting a feud that might come with bumping into Remy is just one of them. And besides, she’s a very busy lady with a performance at the NBA Awards scheduled for Monday. She has little time to attend the BETs and honestly feels like the show is beneath her too.”

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked Remy beat Nicki?