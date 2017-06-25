Remy Ma Gives Papoose Passionate Kiss After Winning Big At BET Awards

Papoose and Remy Ma proved that love conquers all at the BET Awards on June 25. The couple has been married for nearly a decade, but they still have the hots for each other and flaunted their love at the show when Remy won a huge award.

Who says you can’t still be head over heels for your husband or wife after 9 years together? Remy Ma, 37, and Papoose, 39, have been married since 2008, but watching them at the BET Awards on June 25 you would think they were newlyweds. They couldn’t keep their hands off of each other! As soon as Remy was announced as the winner of the Best Female Hip Hop Artist award, she whipped around and sweetly grabbed her husband’s face to give him a tender kiss before accepting her award.

And that’s not all! She also gave him a special shout-out during her emotional speech. “I wanna thank god, I’ve been through a lot. I made a lot of mistakes, but I came back. My husband, Black Bub, I love you Papoose, she said, voice shaking. “When I didn’t believe in myself, you believed in me.” Aw! Who wouldn’t want a love like that? See pics of the award show, here.

Chatting before the show, Remy admitted that she styled her hubby herself, dressing him in baby blue to match the BET carpet color, and her own outfit! How cute is that? We aren’t surprised to see them all lovey-dovey at the awards show. Papoose has always been Remy’s biggest supporter. He even stayed by her side while she went to prison! On top of that, he had her back during her epic rap feud with Nicki Minaj. We’re so obsessed with this couple and after tonight, it’s 100% clear that they can weather any storm.

That’s especially true after rumors swirled that Papoose had cheated on Remy in May. A woman claimed that Pap was the dad of her 3-year-old daughter. Yikes! The rumors were never confirmed, and Remy clearly isn’t letting them get to her. You go, girl!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Remy and Papoose’s affection at the BET Awards? Let us know!