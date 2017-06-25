Maxwell Turns Up The Heat At BET Awards With Sizzling Performance Of ‘Gods’

Is it getting hot in here? The BET Awards got a whole lot sexier when Maxwell took the stage to give a scintillating performance of “Gods” at the Microsoft Theater on June 25.

The 2017 BET Awards may have been the best ever, mainly due to epic performances by the likes of Maxwell. The legendary “neo soul” singer-songwriter got the crowd all hot and bothered with his silky performance of “Gods.” The 44-year-old Brooklyn native looked like perfection in a dark suit and sunglasses, as he belted out his velvety smooth lyrics, making many in the crowd at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles weak in the knees. Perhaps his own knees got a little tired as the singer took a few moments to lie down on the stage to sing his haunting track. See all the gorgeous stars rock the red carpet of the BET Awards here!

Maxwell has had us hooked ever since his epic cover of Kate Bush’s “This Woman’s Work,” in 1989! The beloved singer continues to tour thrilling fans across the world. The “The Lazy Song” singer has inspired such artists as Usher, Robin Thicke and Chris Brown. There is just no denying Maxwell is an amazing artist and his history of accolades back that up. The singer has won 3 Grammy Awards and been nominated for 4 BET Awards making one of the most respected talents in the music industry.

Of course Maxwell wasn’t the only one putting on show stopping performances during the night. Bruno Mars, Big Sean, Trey Songz, and French Montana are just a few of the absolutely incredible artists who dazzled the crowd. And don’t even get us started on Mary J. Blige and A$AP Rocky who collaborated to slay her new hit, “Love Yourself.” The only way there performance could have been any better was if his bae Kendall Jenner was in the audience dancing in the aisle!

