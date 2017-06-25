BET Awards: Host Leslie Jones’ 5 Funniest Moments Of The Night

LOL! We can’t stop laughing at all the funny things host Leslie Jones did and said during the 2017 BET Awards on June 25. From her opening monologue to mocking Amber Rose, every moment was hilarious. Check out our 5 favorites here!

1. During her opening monologue, Leslie started the show off strong. Did you know she’s almost 50 years old? Yeah, neither did we, and Leslie knows it, so she made a joke about how young she looks. “I’m older than all y’all, I’m about to be 50-years-old in September. That’s right. Black don’t crack, but you do have to use some lotion,” she quipped.

2. Leslie also said she was kidnapped at 21, which was shocking, but maybe she was joking? “I’m definitely having more fun than you young folks. When I was in my 20’s, I lived. I think I got kidnapped when I was 21. Do you know how it sexy it is to get kidnaped?” she asked. “You pull your pants down and and an angel fly out of there. You pull MY pants down and a fire breathing dragon will come outta there,” she yelled. Then, she added how her dragon “will keep your meat warm,” as the camera panned to the audience. So funny!

3. Leslie later called Amber Rose out for posting a picture of her “bush” on Instagram just a few weeks ago. She also said they have “something in common,” meaning they both have a hairy crotch area. However, Leslie added, “Yours looks like James Harden and mine looks like Frederick Douglass.” DEAD.

4. During another moment, Leslie Jones went back to 1994, when she worked at Roscoe’s. Her present self talked to her past self, and it was hilarious! 2017 Leslie told 1994 Leslie that one day she’ll be able to buy weed at a store, and as soon as she heard that Boyz II Men’s “I’ll Make Love To You” started playing. So funny!

5. Finally, just before SZA‘s performance, there was a technical difficulty. And Leslie Jones handled the snafu with great humor, just staring at the camera and bugging her eyes out. We laughed, so it definitely took our attention off what was really going on.

