Lala Anthony’s Dress At BET Awards: Sizzles In Gold Sheer Gown

Lala Anthony dazzled in a sheer dress, decked out in gold embellishments, as she rocked the red carpet at the BET Awards looking H-O-T.

Looking good is the best revenge — at least for Lala Anthony! The star, 38, looked amazing when she stepped out for the 2017 BET Awards, clad in an ensemble that put every inch of her famous figure on display — it was a jaw-dropping choice for the red carpet!

Lala knows how to work it, and the hot mama did just that at this year’s show. She was on hand to present for the evening, and her sexy dress totally had us doing a double-take. She opted for an embellished gold gown that clung to her figure, which featured an asymmetrical neckline. The frock featured sheer long sleeves which polished off the sultry number as she wore her hair back, keeping the focus on the detailing of the dress. Gold statement earrings and shimmering shadow polished off her stunning look.

Her sheer dress featured strategically placed gold embellishments. Sheer is one of the hottest trends on the red carpet, and Lala showed it off flawlessly in this ensemble. The daring trend proved to be quite popular at the show, as Blac Chyna also sported an entirely sheer jumpsuit, putting her assets on display in the get-up.

Lala brought full-on glam to the show in her golden get-up, topping our best dressed list. Do you agree? What did you think of her show-stopping look?