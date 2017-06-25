Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: The Sacred Commitment They’ve Made — ‘Cheating Is A Deal Breaker’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have never been more in love even while the rapper has been on tour, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY! How did they build up the trust?

Kylie Jenner might have found her knight in shining armor. Her love for Travis Scott only grew after they reportedly had a deep discussion about their commitment to each other. “They had a long talk about cheating when they first starting seriously dating and both agreed that it’s a total deal breaker, and that a relationship has to be based on complete trust,” a source close to the 19 year-old beauty EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Kylie reportedly has felt so secure in their relationship she doesn’t even worry about Travis while he’s out on tour.

“Kylie doesn’t sweat it when it comes to Travis’ groupies, she trusts him, and realizes it’s all part of the game,” the insider continued, “And Travis is the same with Kylie, he knows she always has guys hitting on her, but he knows she only wants him.” You might remember Kylie had a really rough breakup with her longtime boyfriend Tyga, 27. Travis has totally brightened her world since they started dating.

Kylie’s trust in Travis has reportedly only made her adore him more. “That’s just another thing Kylie loves about Travis, as she never really fully trusted Tyga. Travis is on tour right now, so he and Kylie spend a lot of time Facetiming and Skyping,” the insider told us. She reportedly has already started thinking about a romantic reunion for them across the pond! “She’s planning to go visit him in London when he plays there—she misses him so much! All she thinks about night and day is Travis, Kylie is completely and totally in love,” the source said.

