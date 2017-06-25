Kris Jenner’s War With Caitlyn — Upset Kendall & Kylie Spent Father’s Day With Her

Despite their mother’s personal opinions, Kendall and Kylie Jenner will continue to support their dad. The sisters spent Father’s Day with Caitlyn Jenner, which ex-wife Kris is seriously fuming about! IT’S WAR!

Better choose your sides, ladies! Kris Jenner, 61, and Caitlyn Jenner, 67, are reportedly fighting each other in a full-fledged war, which escalated to a whole new level after Father’s Day on June 18. As we previously told you, Kendall, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 19, decided to go against their mother’s wishes and spent the occasion with Caitlyn in LA. The trio went shopping and appeared to be having a blast! Unfortunately, Kris doesn’t see it that way and is harboring negative feelings. “It’s a very complicated situation for the girls,” a source tells People. “Kendall and Kylie just won’t speak with Kris about it. Caitlyn is their dad, but they also don’t want Kris to be upset so they just won’t talk about it.”

Ugh, but isn’t that the worst possible solution? By brushing things under the rug the family will never reach a resolution! Speaking on the feud, Kim Kardashian joined the ladies on The View to say that she actually hopes Kris and Caitlyn can work it out — even after reading the former Olympian’s tell-all novel, The Secrets Of My Life. “I definitely got upset about it,” the reality star said on June 19. “In our family, we definitely are always so close and stick through everything. Everything is definitely going to be fine.”

Maybe someone should pass on that message to Kris, because it sounds like she’s not willing to wave the white flag yet. The momager ruthlessly bashed the transgender icon on Father’s Day by leaving her out of her Instagram post. Kris mentioned Kanye West, Rob Kardashian, and Scott Disick — but no Caitlyn! “To all the fathers out there who love unconditionally, who put their children first above all, we love you,” she captioned the photo. SHADE ALERT!

HollywoodLifers, where do you stand in this Kris vs. Caitlyn war? Whose side are you on?